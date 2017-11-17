This Top Knot Mohawk Just Became Your Signature Holiday Hairstyle

Just when you thought Mohawks were as passé as the punk rock trend itself, they've come back cooler and chicer than ever—most notably on the red carpet.
To break down the Top Knot Mohawk, we tapped TRESemmé hairstylist Justine Marjan, who uses TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Spray to create this very look on many of her celeb clients. "This edgy style is great for a holiday party or even something a bit dressier, like a gala, because it looks like a chic topknot from the front but then there's something interesting from the back and side profile," explained the stylist.
But that's not the only reason this surprisingly wearable style is making the rounds this holiday season. It works on virtually every hair type. From layered and short to course and wavy, here are Justine's tips on how to work it with your natural texture.
Course and Wavy
Course hair is really easy to play with if you use the right products. The key to this look: Spray all of the hair first with TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Spray and then brush it through before pulling the hair into the different knots," explained the pro. Translation: Prepping with hair spray gives thick hair a foundation so it stays put while being styled.
Lots of Layers
Layers can be tricky to style, but since the first top knot sits so high on the head, this look goes great paired with bangs. "Use TRESemmé's Extra Firm Control Mousse on the hairline to control the baby hairs around the face, then follow up the same way with the TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Spray to lock the look," she explained. Feel free to use product generously, but be sure to brush through before creating the buns so the hair's more workable.
Curly and Natural
"If your hair is short and curly try swapping out the buns for poofs, which will accentuate your natural texture," recommended Justine. Simply use the same placement as you would for the buns, spraying with TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Spray at the roots to grip hair as you're working. Pro tip: Clip each poof out of the way as you move to the next. "I love curly hair because you can manipulate it by pulling the curls apart and playing with it so it all blends together," noted the pro.
So there you have it! The Mohawk might not be your typical I woke up like this style, but with a little bit of effort this edgy-cool hairstyle is all yours just in time for the holidays.
And for the full how-to, don't forget to watch the video above!