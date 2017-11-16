Could There Be Trouble in Paradise for WAGS L.A.'s Barbie Blank and Her Hubby Sheldon Souray?

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone Denies Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old in Las Vegas

Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Her One Wish for Thanksgiving—And It's Not Grandchildren Just Yet

Barbie Blank is breaking down after getting some troubling messages from her husband, Sheldon Souray, while out with pals Nicole Williams and Olivia Pierson  

On this Sunday's new WAGS L.A., Barbie reveals that she and Sheldon are "going through some things."

"He's leaving tomorrow, he's going on vacation, him, his mom and my step-daughter and like, they're not inviting me," Barbie said with tears in her eyes.

Both Nicole and Olivia tried to assure Barbie that it's not her fault.

Photos

Barbie Blank's Wedding Album

"Maybe he's been feeling neglected even though you don't even notice that," Nicole offered. "And he doesn't express it so it builds up and he resents you, and now he's at a point where he's not talking to you, and that's not your fault," Olivia assured Barbie.

Despite the girls' attempt to console their friend, Barbie can't help but wonder if her marriage is headed for divorce.

"I don't know what to do. I'm not myself. I don't know what I'm walking into, I don't know if he's gonna be like, ‘I want a divorce,'" Barbie wondered.

Watch the emotional moment go down in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , WAGS , E! Shows , Barbie Blank , Weddings , Divorces , Olivia Pierson , Nicole Williams , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.