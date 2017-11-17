Watch Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro's Hilarious Balloon Blunder: "The Balloons Are a Doozy!"

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Josh Hutcherson, Future Man

Josh Hutcherson's Full-Frontal Nudity in Future Man Will Make You LOL

Padma Lakshmi, Stretch Marks, Racy Photo, Instagram

Padma Lakshmi Shows Her Stretch Marks in a Racy Selfie

Starbucks 2017 Holiday Cup

Starbucks' Holiday Cups Cause Controversy With Alleged "Gay Agenda"

When it comes to party planning, balloons are definitely not Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcros specialty.  

In this clip from Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A ., the girls try to set up some big, silver party balloons for Nicole Williams' engagement party.

"The wind is not ideal for the balloons," Natalie realized. "This keeps twisting in the f--king wind," an irritated Olivia said as she tried to hold the balloons in place.

Photos

WAGS Stars' Hottest Pics

Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, WAGs

After struggling to spell out the word "engagement" with the super-sized balloons, the girls finally get it together.

"Engagement: E, N, G, nope, yup, A," Olivia and Natalie recited.

Watch the hilarious moment in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , WAGS , E! Shows , Top Stories , Olivia Pierson , Natalie Halcro , Nicole Williams , Engagements
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.