2017 Latin Grammy Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Roselyn Sanchez, Sofia Carson and Many More

The biggest night in Latin music is here! 

This show promises not to disappoint. We can expect performances by Juanes, J BalvinAlessia CaraBad BunnyFrench MontanaLin-Manuel MirandaCNCONicky JamLuis Fonsi and many more. Stars like Camila CabelloSofia Carson and Flo Rida will be some of the night's presenters. 

Leading this year's list of nominees is Residente with nine nominations, Maluma with seven, Shakira with six, and Kevin Jiménez ADGJuanes, and Mon Laferte with five each.

Jaime Camil and Roselyn Sánchez are set to host the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which airs today live on Univision at 8 p.m.

2017 Latin Grammys: Red Carpet Fashion

Before the show kicks off, we can't miss talking about everyone's red carpet looks. Whether it's designer dresses and jewelry to statement looks and couple debuts, you never know what you'll see! 

Take a look below at our red carpet arrivals gallery that we'll be updating continuously: 

Camila Cabello, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Camila Cabello

This graceful and whimsical gown is a perfect fit for the "Havana" singer. 

Roselyn Sanchez, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Roselyn Sanchez

The star, who is hosting tonight's show, looks incredible in this gorgeous gown after giving birth less than two weeks ago.

Luis Fonsi, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Luis Fonsi

The "Despacito" star gets the ladies talking with this tailored look. 

Sofia Carson, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Sofia Carson

This Descendants 2 is nothing short of magical in this black number. 

Edgar Ramirez, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Edgar Ramirez

Always so classic! The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star wows in this look. 

CNCO, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

CNCO

Back in black! The boy band shows off their signature style in Las Vegas. 

Maluma, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Maluma

Sleek and tailored is the look that the "Felices Los 4" singer went for tonight and we're loving it!

Mau y Ricky, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Mau y Ricky

The Best New Artist nominees and brother have officially arrived with their signature look. 

Juanes, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Juanes

The "Fuego" singer wows in this suit in Sin City. 

Wilmer Valderrama, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Wilmer Valderrama

Can you say handsome? The NCIS star wows in this suit. 

Alejandro Sanz, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Alejandro Sanz

Thumbs up from this year's Person of the Year. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda

All smiles in from the Hamilton star in this classic look. 

Jackie Cruz, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Jackie Cruz

The Orange Is the New Black star stuns with this metallic look.

Flo Rida, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Flo Rida

The "My House" star opted for a more casual look for the red carpet. 

Martina La Peligrosa, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Martina La Peligrosa

Why not take risks? The "Me Voy" singer is not afraid to do so. 

Danay Suarez, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Danay Suarez

The Cuban singer wows in white. 

Majida Issa, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Majida Issa

We're getting some mermaid vibes with this colorful dress.

We can't wait to see them hit the stage together tonight!

Have a favorite look? Comment below! 

