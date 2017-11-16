Billy Ray Cyrus Just Admitted to Stealing—and Wearing—Liam Hemsworth's T-Shirts

What guy doesn't want to look like Liam Hemsworth?

It's no secret that Miley Cyrus' fiancé has earned rave reviews from a whole lot of family members. Billy Ray Cyrus, however, may have turned that admiration up in a whole new way thanks to his latest confession.

On Friday's all-new Harry, the country singer revealed a sweet secret to Harry Connick Jr. and the audience.

Don't tell anyone, but the shirt Billy Ray is wearing is totally from Liam's closet.

"I think if you bring something back you didn't really steal it. I kind of borrowed it from Liam Hemsworth," he explained. "He didn't know though and he doesn't know. I happen to be getting ready to come up and do this show and there was a clean shirt there."