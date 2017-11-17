Selena Gomez's Best American Music Awards Looks: From Ball Gowns to Bodysuits and Beyond

Selena Gomez, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Selena Gomez's award show fashion is always on point.

The 25-year-old singer is set to perform her latest song "Wolves," at this Sunday's 2017 American Music Awards and we bet she has some amazing ensembles planned.

But before she makes an appearance at the upcoming show, we're looking back at all of her outfits from the AMAs over the years.

Like most artists at award shows, Gomez usually rocks one red carpet look and changes into a second outfit for her performance.

From red ball gowns to stunning sequined dresses to bodysuits, Gomez has given us so many beautiful ensembles.

Let's take a look back at some of her most memorable AMAs looks!

Selena Gomez, 2009 American Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/AMA2009/Getty Images for DCP

2009

Gomez looked super cute as she made her AMAs debut in 2009 in this silver sequined Talbot Runhof dress with her hair pinned back in curls.

Selena Gomez, American Music Awards

Rick Rowell/ABC

2011

When the singer returned to the award show in 2011 she struck a pose on the red carpet in this stunning Armani gown with a low neckline and high slit.

Selena Gomez, American Music Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2014

A then 22-year-old Gomez looked gorgeous in this Armani Privé dress on the red carpet at the 2014 AMAs. The singer pulled her hair back to show off her earrings.

Selena Gomez, American Music Awards 2014

Image Group LA/ABC

2014

For her performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants," Gomez changed into this beautiful, long Georgio Armani dress. She also let some of her hair down and looked absolutely stunning.

Selena Gomez, American Music Awards, 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2015

The following year, Gomez looked red hot as she hit the red carpet in this backless, sequined Givenchy dress. She later changed for her performance during the show.

Selena Gomez, 2015 American Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2015

Gomez worked the stage in this sexy bodysuit during her 2015 "Same Old Love" performance at the AMAs.

Selena Gomez, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2016

After spending some time away from the spotlight, Gomez made her return to the public eye at the 2016 AMAs in this beautiful, floor-length red Prada gown with her hair pulled back.

