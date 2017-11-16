Bella Hadid and Ex The Weeknd Are "Hanging Out": Remembering Their Romance

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's recent reunion got us all nostalgic...over a time not very long ago.
Almost exactly one year ago, E! News learned that the two had split after dating on and off for more than a year. In recent days, which come a few weeks after The Weeknd's breakup from Selena Gomez, the 27-year-old "Starboy" singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) has been spotted hanging out separately with a few famous women, including Bella. He was photographed leaving her apartment on Tuesday.
Multiple sources confirmed to E! News on Wednesday that Bella, 21, and her The Weeknd have been "hanging out" again and that the two still love each other.
"Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends," one source said.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The two pose on the red carpet.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
The singer and the model cuddle up.
Getty
The two chow down.
Article continues below
Eric Charbonneau/Invision for UMG/AP Images
The two attend Universal Music Group's 2016 Grammys after-party.
Roger/AKM-GSI
The two show some PDA at the California desert music festival.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The two attend the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Article continues below
Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The two hang out inside the 2016 Met Gala.
David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The two hang out with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West inside the 2016 Met Gala.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The two pose at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards.
Article continues below
Noel Vasquez/GC Images
The two sit courtside at a basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Xposure / AKM-GSI
The two walk during a romantic date night at a West Hollywood restaurant.
Wagner Az/AKM-GSI
The two walk hand-in-hand after leaving Bella's 20th birthday party in October 2016.
Article continues below
PapCulture / Splash News
The Weeknd is seen leaving Bella's New York City apartment building in November 2017, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.
When they were together, Bell and the Weeknd were occasionally seen on the red carpet at lavish celebrity events, such as the Grammys and the Met Gala They enjoyed watching basketball games together. They were spotted on dinner dates. They showed PDA at Coachella.
The Weeknd is notoriously private and rarely discusses his private life with the press or on social media. Bella opened up about their breakup in an interview with Teen Vogue, published this past February, a month after he was first spotted with Selena.
"It was my first breakup—or second, next to the horse—and so public," she said. "As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily...it'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through."
The Weeknd and Bella had remained friendly in the months following their split. A few weeks after it was made public, the model walked the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, while the singer performed onstage. A photo of Bella passing by The Weeknd went viral and spurred memes.
"There is no awkwardness," Bella told E! News before the show. "He is my best friend."
She and The Weeknd would go on to cross paths, or nearly cross paths, a few more times over the next few months, including after he stepped out with Selena.
That month, The Weeknd performed at a memorial concert in honor of A$AP Yams, while Bella attended the show.
In February, Bella was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week and The Weeknd and Selena were in town as well. They were seen leaving a hotel located a few blocks away from another one where Bella was spotted. Two days later, it was déjà vu all over again when Bella and The Weeknd crossed paths on the runway. Unlike the 2016 Victoria's Fashion Show, where the two shared eye contact, Bella kept her gaze straight as she walked the runway.
In May, Selena and The Weeknd arrived at the 2017 Met Ball together, while Bella attended the event as well. The three were not photographed together. Bella and The Weeknd were each other's dates at the 2016 event.
In October, Bella's mother and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid was asked on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live if her daughter cared that her ex was dating Selena.
"Not anymore, I think," Yolanda said.
It was revealed in late October that The Weeknd and Selena had broken up after dating for about 10 months. Days earlier, Selena and her ex Justin Bieber sparked romance rumors when they were spotted hanging out. In the weeks following her split from The Weeknd, she and Justin were seen hanging out more often. On Wednesday, they were photographed kissing.