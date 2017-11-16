Clinton Kelly Tries to Clear Up Feud With What Not to Wear's Stacy London: "I've Got No Beef"

What's really going on between Stacy London and Clinton Kelly?
That's the question fans have been asking after the former What Not to Wear co-stars found themselves in an awkward situation on Twitter.
In case you missed the big news, Clinton discovered yesterday afternoon that Stacy had blocked him from Twitter without any warning. So what's the tea between this dynamic duo?
"It seems juicy but it really wasn't that juicy," Clinton explained on Thursday's all-new episode of The Chew. "The tea is there ain't no tea. I literally don't know whether she blocked me yesterday or a year ago or a month ago or by accident. Well, she could've unblocked me which she hasn't."
He continued, "I just wanna say that I've got nothing. I've got no beef with Stacy at all. So, if you ever wanna come back on The Chew, you're welcome to come on The Chew."
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Entertainment Weekly Magazine
TLC's hit reality show What Not to Wear ended after 10 seasons in October 2013. Earlier this year, Clinton hinted that the relationship with his co-star wasn't as close as it used to be.
"We spent so much time together for 10 years, it was funny in the beginning when we completed each other's sentences," he told American-Statesman. But then, "It got to be like, 'OK, we need a break from each other.'"
As for this week's surprise find on Twitter, Clinton admits that he was caught off guard.
"It was like getting like a little slap in the face. Like, why? And how? And when?" he shared with his co-hosts including chef Carla Hall.
Ultimately, the most upsetting part about the whole story according to Clinton is that people are making it bigger than it really is.
"People creating all these stories out of nowhere," he explained. "The drama is there is no drama. I'm a drama-free person."
And for the record, Stacy has yet to comment on her social media actions on Twitter. The Chew airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings.