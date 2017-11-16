Clinton Kelly Tries to Clear Up Feud With What Not to Wear's Stacy London: "I've Got No Beef"

What's really going on between Stacy London and Clinton Kelly?

That's the question fans have been asking after the former What Not to Wear co-stars found themselves in an awkward situation on Twitter.

In case you missed the big news, Clinton discovered yesterday afternoon that Stacy had blocked him from Twitter without any warning. So what's the tea between this dynamic duo?

"It seems juicy but it really wasn't that juicy," Clinton explained on Thursday's all-new episode of The Chew. "The tea is there ain't no tea. I literally don't know whether she blocked me yesterday or a year ago or a month ago or by accident. Well, she could've unblocked me which she hasn't."

He continued, "I just wanna say that I've got nothing. I've got no beef with Stacy at all. So, if you ever wanna come back on The Chew, you're welcome to come on The Chew."