Watch More than 40 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models With Their Colorful Wings

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Show is almost here!

The event takes place in Shanghai, China later this month. Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge will return to the runway again, as will Candice Swanepoel, who was on maternity leave last year after giving birth to her first child, a son.

Also returning: Models such as Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro and Bella Hadid, who made her debut at the annual fashion show last year.

Gigi Hadid, who has also walked Victoria's Secret fashion show runways in the past, was supposed to take part in this year's event but announced on Thursday she will not be able to make it to China.