Scandal's Midseason Finale Is "Very Very Very Grim" as the Search for Quinn Continues

by Lauren Piester |

"Scandal" Stars and Shonda Rhimes Tease Fall Finale

Things are looking bad for Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes) as Scandal heads into winter hiatus. 

The search is on for the bride-to-be, who went missing just before her wedding to Charlie (George Newbern), and yes, we're pretty worried about her. We're especially worried after hearing the tease Katie Lowes could give us at Wednesday's event honoring members of the TV Academy, including Shonda Rhimes. 

"It's very complicated, and there is a lot of doom and gloom, yes," she told us, unable to confirm if Quinn is alive or dead.

"Things are looking very very very grim to perhaps nonexistent for Quinn," Darby Stanchfield said, though Rhimes herself did give us the tiniest bit of hope. 

"I don't know if it's not so good," the executive producer said of Quinn's predicament. "I think it's intriguing." 

According to Bellamy Young, Rhimes is the only one who actually knows. 

"Her last draft is the final edit, and she is not afraid to call us in for like 20 scenes of reshoots because she thinks it's stronger to tell the story with a different perspective, and this is one of those weeks," she explained. "So I have to say that I, like you, are an eager audience member. I'm not exactly sure." 

We'll hopefully find out Quinn's fate tonight, and let's hope it really is a more intriguing than "very very very grim." 

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. 

