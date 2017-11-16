EXCLUSIVE!

Here's Why Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Still Wears Her Wedding Ring

Porsha Williams is dishing about her personal life.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was a guest on Thursday's episode of E!'s Daily Pop and revealed to co-hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Jessi Cruickshank why she still wears her diamond wedding ring.

Williams and ex-husband Kordell Stewart became officially divorced in 2013, but she was spotted wearing her ring on the latest episode of Real Housewives.

"I didn't have it on my ring finger, I had it on my right hand," Williams said Thursday. "So you know it's a diamond, it's mine and until I get ready to do whatever I wanna do with it, I am gonna wear it when I'm feelin' fancy."

Read

NeNe Leakes Denies Saying Porsha Williams Should Be Fired From Real Housewives of Atlanta

Williams also revealed that while she's "happily single," she is dating.

"I am dating," she shared. "But right now until I find that one I'm happily single."

Right now her dating is strictly texting, but "pretty soon" she's going to meet with the two people she's been texting and have a "real date."

Take a look at the video above to see what else Williams revealed about her personal life on Daily Pop!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

