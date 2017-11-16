Glowing Jordin Sparks Spotted for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Jordin Sparks is going to be a mom!

The 27-year-old singer and actress revealed earlier this week that she secretly married 25-year-old aspiring model Dana Isaiah over the summer on July 16.

And on top of that exciting announcement, Sparks also revealed they're expecting their first child together!

On Wednesday, one day after making the announcement, Sparks was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

A glowing Sparks can be seen in the photo above giving a wave to photographers while sporting a zip-up jacket, leggings and Yeezys while running errands.