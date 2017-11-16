Selena Gomez Gears Up to Return to the American Music Awards Stage: "My First Performance in Over a Year"

"I think it's safe to say that most of you know a lot of my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything—and I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down," she emotionally admitted at the microphone.

"I don't want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what's in here," she said as she patted her heart. "I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore. All I can say is I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every single day with people that I love. And I have to say thank you so much to my fans, because you guys are so d--n loyal, and I don't know what I did to deserve you."

As she memorably concluded, "But if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken. And if that's anything, whether you respect me or not, that's one thing you should know about me is, I care about people. And thank you so much for this. This is for you."