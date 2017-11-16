Selena Gomez Is Justin Bieber's No. 1 Hockey Fan

It looks like Selena Gomez is Justin Bieber's biggest hockey fan.

The "Bad Liar" singer was spotted supporting the "Sorry" singer at his ice hockey match in Los Angeles—continuing to spark rumors that the former couple might have rekindled their romance.

Gomez wasn't Bieber's only cheerleader. The "Fetish" singer also brought her adorable pup. A source told E! News the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was a gift from her ex The Weeknd, and the two were photographed visiting a pet store in New York in September.