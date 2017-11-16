Kelly Clarkson and Pink to Perform Together for the First Time at the 2017 AMAs

The 2017 American Music Awards will feature the ultimate collaboration, with a double dose of girl power.

Kelly Clarkson and Pinkare set to perform together at the annual show as the opening act, marking their first joint performance. They were previously announced as musical acts for the 2017 AMAs but it was revealed on Thursday that they will perform together.

Clarkson and Pink are big fans of each other.

"I will sing anytime, anywhere with Pink, first of all, because she's amazing," Clarkson told Andy Cohen on his SIRIUS XM radio show a couple of weeks ago.

Pink has called Clarkson "amazing."

Both singers have performed solo at the annual AMAs a few times over the past decade or so.