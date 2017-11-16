Rapper Lil Peep Dies at 21—and His Ex Bella Thorne Is Speechless

The music industry has lost a rising star.

21-year-old rapper Lil Peep has died, The Guardian confirmed via his U.K. representative. Named Gustav Åhr at birth, Peep was reportedly taken to the hospital after a suspected overdose, according to the newspaper. Per The New York Times, the New York native passed away Wednesday night in Tucson.

In a statement to E! News, Sarah Stennett, the chief executive of First Access Entertainment, a company that partnered with Peep in 2016, said, "I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and his friends. He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing."

As she continued, "I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life. She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported and loved him."