Kim Kardashian Drinks a Sardine Smoothie to Avoid Discussing Khloe and Kylie Jenner's Rumored Pregnancies

If there's an award for Sister of the Year, it should go to Kim Kardashian.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained why no one in her family will confirm or deny rumors that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant. "Alright, I'm going to break it down. This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have this family group chat and we threaten each other's lives if we speak for the other one...We just decided there's so much that goes on that we respect each other's right to speak for themselves, so I will speak about myself," Kim said. "Hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumors you might have."

When Kim stopped by The Late Late Show later that night, James Corden tried to get her to break that code of silence. During a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," he asked her to either drink bird saliva or rank her family from best dressed to worst dressed. Kim obliged, choosing from Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe and Kylie. Later, faced with eating a bull penis, she decided to reveal one of Kanye West's worst habits—something she had previously revealed during an interview with Jennifer Lawrence on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The Khloe and Kylie question came last, and Kim was given the option to confirm or deny their pregnancies—or drink a sardine smoothie. "You love a smoothie," James laughed. "Think of it like a green juice—just with sardines in it." Finally, James asked Kim, "There have been lots of rumors about your sisters Khloe and Kylie being pregnant. Are they true? Yes or no?" Realizing what she had to do, Kim paused before taking a big sip of the smoothie and spitting it into a bucket. "God! F--k! The aftertaste!" the E! reality star griped. "I have to go to dinner after this!"

James joked, "We've got a whole dinner here!"

Because it tasted "so f--king disgusting," Kim rinsed her mouth with water and spat it back into a cup. Finally, it was time for her revenge. "Just for that," she said, "you get the cow's tongue."

"James, you have two sisters," Kim said. "Who is your favorite?"

To see how they answered all the questions, watch the video now.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

