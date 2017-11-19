American Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The world's biggest fan-voted award show is almost here!

If you didn't already guess, the 2017 American Music Awards are set to air this evening on ABC. Lucky for fans across the country,  the biggest names in music are getting ready to celebrate.

Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes are just some of the talented artists who will take to the stage and perform at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In addition, the three-hour telecast will feature plenty of awards including the influential Artist of the Year trophy.

As host Tracee Ellis Ross makes the final touches to her jokes, we're celebrating the big winners of the night below.

Keep checking throughout the evening to see who America voted for. And make sure to watch the 2017 AMAs tonight at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: Diana Ross

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist

Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist

Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Alessia Cara

Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group

Coldplay
The Chainsmokers
Imagine Dragons

Favorite Pop/Rock Album

The Weeknd Starboy
Bruno Mars 24K Magic 
Drake More Life

Favorite Pop/Rock Song

"Despacito" Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
"Shape Of You" Ed Sheeran
"Closer" The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

New Artist of the Year

James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration of the Year

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One" 
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar "Don't Wanna Know" 
The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk "Starboy" 

Tour of the Year

Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

Favorite Country Male Artist

Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban

Favorite Country Female Artist

Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion

Favorite Country Album

Jason Aldean They Don't Know
Chris Stapleton From A Room: Volume 1
Keith Urban Ripcord

Favorite Country Song

Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Jon Pardi "Dirt On My Boots"
Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album

Drake More Life
Kendrick Lamar DAMN
Migos Culture

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One" 
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"

Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist

Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd

Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé
Kehlani
Rihanna

Favorite Soul/R&B 

Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!"
The Weeknd "Starboy"

Favorite Soul/R&B Song

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Khalid "Location"
The Weeknd "Starboy" 

Favorite Alternative Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
twenty one pilots 

Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist

Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Latin Artist

Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira 

Favorite Contemporary/Inspirational Artist

Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin

Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist

The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris

Top Soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls

