You'll Flip When You See Your Favorite Stars Winning Their First American Music Awards

The American Music Awards are full of memorable moments. Who could forget when Lady Gaga showed up on a human-powered horse or when Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth made out on stage? And with Selena Gomez returning to the stage and Diana Ross receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, this year's ceremony is sure to be one for the books.

Still, nothing beats hearing your name called out for the first time. Check out the gallery to see throwback pictures of your favorite celebrities winning their first AMA.

Taylor Swift, First AMAs Win

YouTube

Taylor Swift

Before there was Reputation, there was Fearless. In 2008, Swift took home the trophy for Favorite Country Female Artist.

Justin Bieber, First AMAs Win

YouTube

Justin Bieber

The "Baby" singer made all of us Beliebers when he won four awards—including Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Album—back in 2010. He was just 16 at the time.

Beyonce, First AMAs Win

YouTube

Beyoncé

While Queen B won several awards with Destiny's Child, her 2007 International Artist Award marked her first AMA as a solo artist. She was also the first woman to receive the award.

Rihanna, First AMAs Win

YouTube

Rihanna

Back in 2007, the "Umbrella" singer took home the trophy for Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist—a category, she said, she did not expect to win.

Sam Smith, First AMAs Win

YouTube

Sam Smith

In 2014, the In the Lonely Hour performer won Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist. Referencing his album, the singer said he couldn't feel further from lonely with all the love from his fans.

Britney Spears, First AMAs Win

YouTube

Britney Spears

Back in 2000, the Princess of Pop was dubbed Favorite Pop/Rock New Artist, causing her to smile from ear to ear.

Ariana Grande, First AMAs Win

YouTube

Ariana Grande

It was only four years ago that the Yours Truly singer won Kohl's New Artist of the Year Award. Grande was a tad nervous when she accepted the award but made sure to thank her fans.

Bruno Mars, First AMAs Win

YouTube

Bruno Mars

In 2011, Mars won Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist. During his speech, the singer gave a special shout-out to his family in Hawaii. 

Kanye West, First AMAs Win

YouTube

Kanye West

2008 was a good year for the rapper. Not only did he win Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album for Graduation, but he also took home the trophy for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Male Artist.

Nicki Minaj, First AMAs Win

YouTube

Nicki Minaj

The Pink Friday singer couldn't hold back the tears during her acceptance speech for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album in 2011. She also won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist that same year.

Selena Gomez, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

At the 2016 AMAs, the Revival singer won Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and made a heartfelt speech. The AMAs marked her first public appearance since her hiatus. 

Drake, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

Drake

Not only did Drake win his first AMA in 2016, but he also took home four trophies. The "Hotline Bling" singer won Favorite Artist, Album and Song in the Rap/Hip-Hop category, as well as Favorite Song in the Soul/R&B category for his work with Rihanna on "Work."

We can't wait to see which rookies take the stage this year. 

Julia Michaels, Post Malone, Rae Sremmurd, Niall Horan and James Arthur are all up for New Artist of the Year at the 2017 American Music Awards.

