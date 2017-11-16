Khloe Kardashian Wore a Bodysuit Without Pants—Thoughts?

To bodysuit or not to bodysuit?

Khloe Kardashian­­'s answer is always an emphatic yes in favor of this wardrobe staple.

The Revenge Body star flaunted her curvy silhouette in one of her most beloved pieces, which she paired with an oversize tuxedo jacket.

The subtle contrast of the leotard's body-hugging fabric with the structure of a menswear-inspired coat creates dimension, not to mention, a pretty fresh look. If you look closely, you'll notice Khloe is actually wearing a variation of her traditional bodysuit, called a playsuit. While the difference is subtle, a playsuit is actually a top and shorts combo.

As if we needed another way to avoid wearing pants, playsuits come in an assortment of sporty, sexy, casual and dressy styles—but with a little extra coverage.