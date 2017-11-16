The 1997 Murder of Gianni Versace Was a Crime a Particular Nightmare Is Made Of: Inside a Most Twisted Tale

He arrived in Minneapolis on April 25, 1997. On April 27, he beat 28-year-old Jeffrey Trail to death with a hammer, rolled his body up in a rug and left him in a loft that belonged to Cunanan's ex-boyfriend David Madson, 33. Cunanan was at Madson's when he called up Trail, whom he knew from San Diego, to come over. Trail told his roommate he'd meet him at a bar at 9 p.m. after he saw Cunanan.

When Trail's body was found two days later, his watch had stopped at 9:55 p.m.

''When Jeff got a haircut, Andrew had to have the exact same haircut,'' Trail's sister Lisa—who along with the rest of her family denied that her brother had ever been romantically involved with Cunanan— told The New York Times that July. ''When Jeff went to San Francisco and got a certain style of baseball cap, Andrew had to go to San Francisco and get the very same cap. When Jeff grew a goatee, Andrew grew a goatee."

Madson and Cunanan were reportedly last spotted ordering cheeseburgers and beer at a bar north of Minneapolis on May 2. A bartender who remembered the pair later told the Los Angeles Times that Madson seemed nervous; the following day, his body was found on the shore of East Rush Lake, about 60 miles north of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area. He had been shot three times.

''There is so much that is unclear in all of this,'' a Minneapolis Police Department spokeswoman later told the New York Times. ''The people we want to talk with are either dead or gone.''

Police were left in hindsight to ponder possible errors in judgment—including the decision to not enter Madson's apartment right after friends reported him missing when he didn't show up for work on Monday, April 28. They later theorized that Cunanan had been holding Madson hostage at gunpoint—even while out in public—before shooting him, so it was possible they could have found Madson, with Cunanan, alive. And when Trail's body was finally discovered on April 29, no one immediately looked at the luggage tag on a black bag left in plain view in the apartment.

(Madson, meanwhile, was initially considered a possible accomplice in Trail's death and, even after he himself was murdered, wouldn't be officially cleared until 1998.)