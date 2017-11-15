Gwen Stefani Dishes on Blake Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive Honor: "How Rad Is My Life Right Now?"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Edwards

Teen Mom's Mackenzie Edwards Reveals Ryan Is Doing "Amazing" Ahead of Wedding Day

All That

Kel Mitchell Reminisces on His All That Days and Hints at a Good Burger Remake

Most Outrageous Celeb Kid Birthday Parties

Sexy or not sexy? That is the question. 

Blake Shelton is People magazine's sexiest man alive, and even though everyone doesn't agree with that decision, there is one woman who is over the moon about it—Gwen Stefani!

"How rad is my life right now? Like, how good does that make me look," Gwen dished about Blake's honor in an interview with E! News' Jason Kennedy. So if it's good enough for Gwen, why isn't it good enough for everyone else?

Watch

Is Blake Shelton People's Sexiest Man Alive?

Watch the clip above to see what the haters are saying! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Blake Shelton , Gwen Stefani , Sexy , Gwen Stefani , Jason Kennedy , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.