Vans Warped Tour Says Goodbye: Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani and More Surprising Acts Who Rocked the Stage

It's their last black parade...

After more than two decades of filling sweaty, heat-riddled cities all over the U.S. with pop-punk hits every June to August, the always traveling Vans Warped Tour is finally saying goodbye to their endless summer.

The Vans Warped Tour announced on Wednesday that summer 2018 would be be its final, full cross-country run. The Warped Tour has been the largest traveling music festival in the United States, as well as the longest-running touring music festival in North America.

The tour's founder Kevin Lyman took to the tour's official website to reveal it was the beginning of the end for the traveling festival that finally made it cool for boys to cry, for punk to be pop and for us odd ones to rock out in a land of misfit toys.

"I have been a very lucky person to have traveled across the country and sometimes around the world as one of the founders and producers of the Vans Warped Tour. Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour," wrote Lyman.

"I sit here reflecting on the tour’s incredible history, what the final run means for our community, and look forward to what’s to come as we commemorate the tour’s historic 25th anniversary in 2019."