Miranda Kerr, Demi Lovato & More Prove Turtlenecks Are Cool

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

ESC: Miranda Kerr

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Turtlenecks have a bad rap.

Whether it's because they can feel a little too tight at the neck, look frumpy or too preppy, many of us opt out of the cold-weather staple. Well, the aversion ends now. Contrary to some belief, turtlenecks can be fashion-forward, easy to wear and just plain cool. Please see the most style savvy stars as evidence.

With the right techniques, you can maximize your style and feel cozy and warm while you're at it. If you have edgier taste, find inspiration in Emma Roberts and wear your favorite neck-warmer underneath a strappy maxi-dress. Top it off with a leather jacket like all bad bosses seemingly do.

Feel like you can't breathe? Turtlenecks will keep you warm and snug but can also feel a bit restricting. If that's the case, do as Miranda Kerr and Demi Lovato, and opt for a cropped sweater—that's built-in ventilation right there. Feel like turtlenecks are too drab? Punch up the color—it'll make a world of difference (just ask Gigi Hadid).

If fashion mogul Victoria Beckham can make it work, so can you, too. Just keep scrolling for more celeb-inspired ways to wear this wardrobe staple.

ESC: Demi Lovato

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Demi Lovato

Do you feel like turtlenecks can be suffocating? You're not alone. To get some ventilation, opt for a cropped iteration in a thinner fabric. Pair it with high-waist pants, so there's a sliver of skin showing. (Bonus points if you can find a matching pair like the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer.) Don't worry: If you're feeling chilly, pair this look with a long coat, which will cover you up a bit but still provide room to breathe. 

ESC: Karlie Kloss

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Sometimes, the best way to modernize a turtleneck is to keep everything monochrome, as evidenced by the models' New York Fashion Week ensemble. 

ESC: Gabrielle Union

TheStewartofNY/Splash News

Gabrielle Union

Is your style is more cosmopolitan than country-chic? Not a problem. Gabrielle knows it's all about mixing textures and prints. Her knit sweater looks city-sleek paired with camo joggers and heels. The shine of the satin bomber jacket brings a nice contrast to the sweater's fluffy fabric and the busy pattern of the pants. 

ESC: Emma Roberts

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Emma Roberts

While turtlenecks are inherently preppy, you can definitely edge it up. Do as the Scream Queens actress and pair one underneath a maxi dress. Don't forget: No bad boss can go without a leather moto jacket to top things off. 

ESC: Nicky Hilton

David Krieger / Splash News

Nicky Hilton

Let your turtleneck work as a basic, like a tank top or tee. Keep it simple and let your cold-weather outerwear do all the talking. Bonus points if you can match your bag to your coat or jacket. 

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Frank Sullivan/Splash News

Victoria Beckham

Turtlenecks have a reputation of being a little frumpy, especially bulky iterations. However, if it works for Posh, you know it can be chic. Pair your warmest, chunkiest turtleneck with super-wide leg trousers. The pants' proportions will make the sweater look smaller. Just don't forget to wear them with your highest heels.  

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

SAV/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin

A knit turtleneck sweater...with compression workout shorts? It may seem like an odd combo, especially if you're not going to or from the gym, but with confidence, a structured handbag and oversize sunglasses, you'll look like you're intentionally mixing athleisure with winter staples...you know, like all the It girls are doing. 

ESC: Gigi Hadid

James Devaney/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Turtlenecks can oftentimes be more homely than haute couture, but if you opt for a bright, bold color like the model's 3.1 Phillip Lim Rib Turtleneck Sweater ($395) and Christian Louboutin Boudiva Glitter & Fur Mules ($795), you'll make a style statement. Tuck your sweater into cropped jeans for a more tailored, put-together effect. 

ESC: Emily Ratajkowski

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski

Turtleneck dresses are not relegated to the office. You can make the oftentimes drab piece look polished by adding a structured coat or long blazer over it. Though the model's pinstripe iteration is work-appropriate, you can make this look ready for happy hour and beyond by swapping boots for heels. 

ESC: Miranda Kerr

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Miranda Kerr

Here's the thing: You can wear as many colors as you want. Just make sure the hues are the same in shade. For instance, the model's olive green skirt, gray coat and red accents on her Louis Vuitton bag are all a bit dull or muted in vibrancy. When you pair that with neutrals, like her white crop top and black boots, you have a medley of colors that surprisingly work together. 

How do you really feel about turtlenecks?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
