Mark Schwahn Suspended From The Royals Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Mark Schwahn, showrunner and creator of The Royals, is suspended from The Royals.

"E!, Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television take sexual harassment allegations very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and independently, and take appropriate action," the companies behind his current show said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "Lionsgate has suspended Mark Schwahn from The Royals as we continue our investigation."

Earlier this week, 18 cast and crew members of One Tree Hill wrote a letter accusing their former showrunner of sexual harassment.

In addition, cast members including Sophia Bush, Jana Kramer, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz expressed their support for their former colleague Audrey Wauchope who also accused Mark of sexual harassment.