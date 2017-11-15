What Not to Wear's Stacy London Blocked Clinton Kelly on Twitter and His Reaction Is Priceless

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Entertainment Weekly Magazine
Feud alert?
It looks like former What Not to Wear co-hosts Clinton Kelly and Stacy London aren't on the best terms, considering she's blocked him on Twitter. On Wednesday, The Chew co-host shared a screenshot which showed that London had blocked him on the social media platform.
"Alllll righty then," Kelly wrote along with the picture. In response to Kelly's tweet, one Twitter user replied, "Why would you care! You don't even follow her!! #stopthedrama #youstartedthis."
Kelly then shared how he ended up realizing he was blocked, explaining he and London had been tagged in the same tweet.
Kelly wrote in another tweet that he doesn't "need attention" he just thought it was "hilarious."
When Kelly was asked to "spill some tea" about the situation between him and London, he replied that the tea is "old."
"The tea is old. And I never spill tea unless I'm shook, which I'm not," he replied with a wink emoji.
When it was mentioned that he might've talked "mad s--t" about London in his book, I Hate Everyone, Except You, Kelly replied, "Don't go spreading out-of-context bulls--t. You obviously didn't read the book."
TLC's What Not to Wear ended after 10 seasons in October 2013. In January 2017, Kelly shared some insight into the status of his friendship with London.
"We spent so much time together for 10 years, it was funny in the beginning when we completed each other's sentences," Kelly told American-Statesman. But then, "It got to be like, 'OK, we need a break from each other.'"
London has yet to comment.