The Keeping Up Christmas Special Is Filled With Crazy Wigs, a Sneaky Santa and a Very Competitive Kim Kardashian!

It's Christmas time at the Kardashians'!

In a sneak peek from the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians Christmas Special, airing Sunday, Nov. 26, Kim Kardashian gets very competitive when it comes to decking the halls.

"Does anyone want to hear the story about last year, how Kourtney copied me on my Christmas lights?" Kim says in the promo before adding, "I will come for them if they copy anything that I'm doing."

Meanwhile, after a wigged-out Kris Jenner learns Kim is doing an ice skating rink, Kris decides to get a little revenge. 

"She's taken this way too seriously so I'm kinda wanna mess with her," Kris says. "She's gonna die when she sees my ice skating rink!"

Watch the clip to see what else is in store, including a sneaky Santa, charity visits and more holiday cheer!

Watch the KUWTK Christmas special Sunday, Nov. 26 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

