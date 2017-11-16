Breaking Down the 2017 American Music Awards By the Numbers: Nominees, Performers and Plenty of Firsts

One of music's biggest nights is just around the corner!
Yes, the 2017 American Music Awards are being held on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles where artists from all avenues of the industry will gather under one roof to celebrate their accomplishments.
But as we count down to the big show, we're counting up some other things...
For example, Bruno Mars leads the pack of nominees this year. He received eight nods across the board, seeing nominations in major categories like Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.
Five other artists—including Drake and Ed Sheeran—follow behind him with five nods each, and another five nominees—like Niall Horan and Julia Michaels—are battling it out for New Artist of the Year.
Not to mention, the show will see a whopping 20 artists take the stage for performances throughout the night.
Needless to say, it hasn't been easy to wait for the big night, but while we do, let's dive into more details about the show...
