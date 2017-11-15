Titanic Returning to Theaters for 20th Anniversary Celebration

We'll never let go—of our love for Titanic.

The 1997 film, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, is set to return to select theaters this December in celebration of the movie's 20th anniversary.

The film was released on Dec. 19, 1997 and is still one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

For one week only, starting Dec. 1, Titanic can be seen across the United States in all Dolby Cinema at AMC locations.

In 20 of those locations, the movie can be seen in 3D, marking the first-ever release of the film in Dolby Vision in 2D and 3D.