Christmas Just Came Early! Pizza Hut's New Crust Has 16 ''Cheese Pockets''

Christmas comes early for cheese lovers with the addition of the Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza to the Pizza Hut menu.

Pizza fanatics can now feast on a large one-topping pizza filled to the brim with a delicious five-cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone, fontina, white cheddar and asiago.

(Fair warning—this cheesy-goodness is only available for a limited time.)

The official Instagram for the chain describes the comfort food as having "16 pockets overflowing with a 5 cheese blend," optimizing the amount of room for the gooey cheese.