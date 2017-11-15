Mara Wilson Issues a Message to the Public: Stop Sexualizing Child Stars Like Millie Bobby Brown

Mara Wilson is urging everyone to take a closer look at how they talk about child stars.

In a powerful essay penned for Elle, the actress who rose to fame with early roles in Mrs. Doubtfire and Matilda, knows all to well how quickly young actors and actresses can be sexualized once they're thrust into the public spotlight. After all, she experienced it firsthand.

"Even before I was out of middle school, I had been featured on foot fetish websites, photoshopped into child porn, and received all kinds of letters and messages online from grown men," she recalled in the piece.

"As soon as I'd hit puberty, it had become okay for strangers to discuss my body," she continued. "Because I was a child actor, my body was public domain."