Owen Wilson Reveals Julia Roberts' Secret On-Set Hobby and You'll Never Guess It

For Owen Wilson being able to say he played the husband to Julia Roberts in the new film Wonder is akin to getting a degree from Harvard.
At the Wonder premiere in Los Angeles, the 48-year-old star told E! News that working alongside a critically and commercially acclaimed actress like Roberts is "pretty exciting."
The actor gushed about working with the film superstar,"That's like if I had gone to Harvard or something and being able to say, ‘Yeah, I went to Harvard.' Being able to be in a movie with Julia Roberts is pretty cool"
While working with the Pretty Woman actress, Wilson learned one interesting thing about his co-star: she is a secret knitter!
Speaking of her hobby, Wilson joked, "Yeah, I don't know what that is going to do to her street cred, but I think it is actually kind of hip."
Unfortunately, he didn't receive a sweater or mittens knitted by his onscreen wife, but said he was happy enough to have the experience of acting with the famous lady.
In addition to being grateful for his starring role opposite the Oscar winner, Wilson said he had a lot to look forward to because Thanksgiving, his favorite holiday—or "meal" rather, is right around the corner.
As for this year's Turkey Day, the You, Me and Dupree actor said his famous fam is keeping it local in Los Angeles.
"We're all going to be together here for Thanksgiving," said the star, who is brother to actor Luke Wilson.
The Zoolander 2 star said that he enjoys his turkey dinner so much that he, "Will have a Thanksgiving meal sort of a couple of times a year."
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
As for whether he will be cooking up anything special for the dinner with the Wilson clan, the actor said he is, "More an eater—an avid eater—than someone who cooks."
Unless the famous family wants nachos—his specialty—Wilson will leave the cooking to the professionals this holiday season.
Wonder releases in theaters November 17.