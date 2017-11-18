2017 American Music Awards: 5 Things You Need to Know Before the Big Show

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Diana Ross

Diana Ross' Most Major Fashion Moments Ever

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest Denies Misconduct Accusations From Former Stylist

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway

Why the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Falling Apart at the Seams

One of the biggest nights in music is just a day away! 

With the 2017 American Music Awards airing Sunday night, the stars are quite literally aligning at the Microsoft Theater to celebrate the best of the year's hitmakers. 

This year, Bruno Mars leads the nominated pack with eight nods, including top nominations for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all follow with five nominations each. 

Meanwhile, AMA newcomers like James ArthurNiall HoranJulia MichaelsPost Malone and Rae Sremmurd are all celebrating their first honors this years as nominees for "New Artist of the Year."

With a slate of star-studded performances in the works for the evening and a stellar host, the ceremony is shaping up to be, in the words of Mars, "24 karat magic."

Here's your digital cheat sheet: 

Photos

Selena Gomez's American Music Awards Looks

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

1. Tracee Ellis Ross is your M.C.

The Black-ish star is not only going to be the night's host, but she also has perfect ties to the evening's Lifetime Achievement honoree—her mother, Diana Ross

"I am thrilled to host this special night which honors some of the greatest musical talents in our industry," Ellis Ross said in a statement. "And I'm especially thrilled to host this year when my mother is receiving the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement."

Lady Gaga, Coachella

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Coachella

2. Get ready to sing along!

What would a music award show be without some...music? Well, you can rest easy because there will be plenty of it with help from Shawn MendesNick Jonas, Demi LovatoKelly ClarksonFlorida Georgia LineHailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Watt and Portugal. the Man, all of whom will entertain the audience and everyone watching at home with performances. Alessia Cara and Zedd will team up for their hit duet, "Stay," while Lady Gaga will perform remotely from her Washington, D.C. Joanne World Tour stop. 

Read

Bruno Mars Leads the 2017 American Music Award Nominees

Selena Gomez, American Music Awards 2014

Image Group LA/ABC

3. Selena Gomez will take the stage once again. 

After a secret kidney transplant over the summer, the songstress will give her first live performance since while also debuting her single, "Wolves," live. The star is no stranger to the American Music Awards, having delivered an emotional performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants" in 2014 and accepted the American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist in 2016 with an empowered speech.  Welcome back, Selena!

Read

Selena Gomez Reveals Her Kidney Flipped and Other Dramatic Transplant Details

Whitney Houston, 2009 American Music Awards

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

4. An honor for Whitney Houston. 

In remembrance of the pop icon's performance in The BodyguardChristina Aguilera will take the stage for a 25th anniversary tribute performance dedicated to her longtime idol.

"Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song 'Run to You,'" the Estate of Whitney E. Houston said in a statement. "It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music. From the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, we thank you with great joy!"

5. Here's how you can tune in. 

If you don't have an invitation inside the Microsoft Theater, tune in to ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST to catch the show's live broadcast. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2017 American Music Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.