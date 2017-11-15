Plaza Hotel Launches Home Alone-Inspired "Kevin McCallister" Contest

The Plaza wants you to "live like Kevin."

In celebration of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York's 25th anniversary, the New York City hotel is offering a "Kevin McCallister" experience and a look-alike contest! In the movie, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) accidentally finds himself on a plane to NYC instead of to Florida with his family. While in the city, Kevin manages to get a room at The Plaza.

"In room and throughout the hotel a variety of experiences inspired by Kevin's time over the holiday's here at The Plaza will come to life for guests to enjoy," the hotel's website says.