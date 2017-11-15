Anna Faris and Michael Barrett Take Their Romance to Venice

Splash News
Anna Faris and Michael Barrett have taken their romance abroad.
The duo—who met while working on the 2018 film Overboard together—first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on several outings in Los Angeles. Now, it seems they've taken things a step further, traveling across seas to Venice, Italy.
Faris and Barrett were first spotted walking arm-in-arm through Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend, and today, E! News has obtained the photos of the pair taking in the sights of the historic Italian city.
"Anna and Michael just arrived in Venice," a source told us. "They flew in from another destination in Europe. They were assisted out of the airport and took a water taxi to their hotel. The weather was chilly, and they were bundled up and leaning into each other."
The insider added, "Michael had his hand on Anna's back and she rested her head on his shoulder. They were checking out all of the architecture along the Grand Canal and pointing out different things. They giggled together and made a few jokes as they enjoyed the ride and took in all of the scenery. They arrived at the hotel dock and were helped with their bags out of the taxi. Michael helped Anna with her things, and they were escorted inside for the afternoon."
Meanwhile, the rumored couple were first spotted together in September while hanging out at an L.A. carnival.
Fast forward to October, and they enjoyed back-to-back nights out together, dining at Modo Mio in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
"They were laughing at the table," an onlooker told us at the time. "She looked very happy and had a smile on her face when she was leaving," the source continued, adding that Barrett picked up the check before they left the restaurant.
Their rumored romance started budding following news that Faris had split from her husband of eight years, Chris Pratt.
The former couple announced they were legally separating in August, releasing a statement on their social media accounts.
"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," Pratt's statement read. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."
The statement concluded, "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
It was signed with both of the actors' names.