FKA twigs Seen in Public for the First Time Since Robert Pattinson Breakup

FKA twigs was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, marking her first public appearance in a month, when it was revealed she and ex-fiancé Robert Pattinson split.

E! News confirmed in October that the Twilight actor and singer split after three years of dating. Two sources told E! News that Pattinson broke up with Twigs. One of them said their travel schedules "took a big toll on the relationship."

On Tuesday, Twigs (real name Tahliah Barnett) was seen walking with a woman in Los Angeles and holding a green beverage. Twigs wore a white ruffled dress with a black and white top, white and black lace-up boots and sunglasses.