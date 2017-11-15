American Horror Story Characters Ranked: From Cult Leaders to Coven Members & Everything in Between

  By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

American Horror Story Splits

FX

Over the course of seven installments, American Horror Story has introduced the world to all manner of crazy characters, from witches to vampires to insane cult leaders and everything else in between. And we do mean, everything.

Now that American Horror Story: Cult has come to its conclusion (with nary a supernatural being in sight, to boot!), the time is right to revisit our roundup of all the main actors in Ryan Murphy's troupe who've performed multiple characters over the years and update our ranking. Yes, that means Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Frances Conroy and, of course, Jessica Lange—as well as newbies to the list, Adina Porter and Chaz Bono—and their characters from Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke and Cult.

Which Paulson character reigns supreme? And which among Peters' leads the pack? Read on to find out!

American Horror Story Characters Ranked (By Actor) From Worst to Best

American Horror Story Characters Split

FX

American Horror Story Characters—Ranked!

Each year, the American Horror Story characters are dealt a new hand to play. They'll go from angel of death to campy witch and murderer to coked out model as AHS reboots for another chapter. But let's face it: some characters pop more than others. In honor of the AHS: Cult finale, we ranked each actor's characters from best to worst. Click through to find out each actor's best character now!

American Horror Story: Roanoke, Adina Porter

FX

Adina Porter's No. 2. Lee Harris, AHS: Roanoke

Lee wasn't the most likable person, but she was the last one standing when all was said and done.

American Horror Story: Cult, AHS: Cult

FX

Adina Porter's No. 1. Beverly Hope, AHS: Cult

Was there a more powerful woman in Cult than Beverly? Sure, she may have fallen under Kai's sway, but she woke up when it mattered most. 

American Horror Story: Roanoke, Chaz Bono

FX

Chaz Bono's No. 2. Lot Polk, AHS: Roanoke

Bono didn't have a ton to do but look menacing as the reenactment's version of the cannibalistic Polk.

American Horror Story: Cult, AHS: Cult

FX

Chaz Bono's No. 1. Gary Longstreet, AHS: Cult

As Kai's most loyal servant, Gary never had too much to do, but he sure was willing to promote the cause no matter the cost. (Hint: His life.)

Lily Rabe, American Horror Story Murder house

FX

Lily Rabe's No. 5. Nora Montgomery, AHS: Murder House

A sad ghost with a penchant for baby taking, Nora is the weaker of Lily Rabe's AHS characters.

American Horror Story: Roanoke

FX

Lily Rabe's No. 4. Shelby Miller, AHS: Roanoke

She was an adulterer, a murderer, and a Yogi. But worst of all about Shelby? She was a whiner.

Lily Rabe, American Horror Story Hotel

FX

Lily Rabe's No. 3. Aileen Wuornos, AHS: Hotel

Yes, Rabe played real-life serial killer (and inspiration for the movie Monster) Aileen Wuornos in an over-the-top performance in Hotel for one episode. Eat your heart out, Charlize Theron!

Lily Rabe, American Horror Story

FX

Lily Rabe's No. 2. Sister Mary Eunice, AHS: Asylum & Freak Show

Sister Mary Eunice was Rabe's most developed character. She was sweet and innocent...until she was possessed. Lots of opportunity for Rabe to do a variety of emotions here.

Lily Rabe, American Horror Story Coven

FX

Lily Rabe's No. 1. Misty Day, AHS: Coven

The shawls, the Stevie Nicks obsession...Misty was fun!

American Horror Story: Roanoke

FX

Lady Gaga's No. 2. Scathach (Reenactment), AHS: Roanoke

Not as much a character than a plot device, the fact that the most exciting thing about Scathach (the fact that she was the original Supreme in Coven) was revealed in a Ryan Murphy interview rather than onscreen isn't good.

Lady Gaga, Chloe Sevigny, American Horror Story: Hotel

FX

Lady Gaga's No. 1. The Countess, AHS: Hotel

Glam, sensuous, and with a pressing thirst for blood? That's how we like our Gaga.

American Horror Story: Freak Show, Matt Bomer, Finn Wittrock

Michele K. Short/FX

Matt Bomer's No. 2. Andy, AHS: Freak Show

Sure Matt Bomer showed some skin, but his gay rent boy character was offed straight away. No development there.

American Horror Story: Hotel, Matt Bomer

Frank Ockenfels/FX

Matt Bomer's No. 1. Donovan, AHS: Hotel

He's showing skin, his killer hair and an actual story arc? We're sold.

American Horror Story: Cult, AHS: Cult

FX

Cheyenne Jackson's No. 3. Dr. Rudy Vincent, AHS: Cult

Nice twist revealing that Rudy was Kai and Winter's older brother, but the character never really felt all that developed.

American Horror Story: Hotel, AHS

FX

Cheyenne Jackson's No. 2. Will Drake, AHS: Hotel

Will was gay, but then he fell in love with the Countess? We love Gaga as much as everyone else, but that was wildly unbelievable—which is saying something, considering this franchise.

American Horror Story: Roanoke

FX

Cheynne Jackon's No. 1. Sidney Aaron James, AHS: Roanoke

Was Sidney a total sociopath? Sure. But was his unwavering devotion to keeping his reality show alive, blood moon and murderous ghosts, absolutely hysterical? You betcha.

American Horror Story: Cult, Emma Roberts

FX

Emma Roberts No. 3. Serena Belinda, AHS: Cult

She was nasty to Beverly and she paid dearly for it. 

American Horror Story, Freak Show, Emma Roberts

Michele K. Short/FX

Emma Roberts' No. 2. Maggie, AHS: Freak Show

A con artist who really didn't do much to endear herself to viewers, compared to Emma Roberts' Coven character, this is very easy to call.

Emma Roberts, American Horror Story Coven

Michele K. Short/FX

Emma Roberts' No 1. Madison, AHS: Coven

The unapologetic attitude, the magic powers, the "Surprise, bitch" meme ... need we go on as to why Madison Montgomery is Roberts' tops AHS character?

American Horror Story: Roanoke

FX

Wes Bentley's No. 4. Ambrose White, AHS: Roanoke

If he'd only supported his mother, Tomasin would've never turned into the Butcher and no one in Roanoke would've been in the miserable mess they were in. Way to go, Ambrose.

American Horror Story: Hotel, 10 Commandments Killer

Prashant Gupta/FX

Wes Bentley's No. 3. John Lowe, AHS: Hotel

Ugh, there was nothing redeeming for Wes Bentley to do with him.

American Horror Story: Roanoke

FX

Wes Bentley's No. 2. Dylan, AHS: Roanoke

Dylan might've been the most sensible person on Roanoke. Naturally, he only lasted an episode. But his calm use of his Army skills to at least try and get the remaining survivors to safety was admirable. RIP Dylan.

Wes Bentley, American Horror Story, Freak Show

Michele K. Short/FX

Wes Bentley's No. 1. Edward Mordrake, AHS: Freak Show

Dude had a little head on the back of his own! He was creepy and helped usher Jessica Lange out of her last AHS.

American Horror Story: Roanoke

FX

Finn Wittrock's No. 3. Jether Polk, AHS: Roanoke

1. You don't hire Finn Wittrock and hide his pretty face under all that inbred aesthetic. 2. If you do, you make him stick around for more than an episode.

American Horror Story: Hotel, AHS

FX

Finn Wittrock's No. 2. Tristan, AHS: Hotel

Sure we got to see Finn Wittrock shirtless (a lot) and make out with, well, everybody. But Tristan was just pretty annoying.

American Horror Story, Freak Show

FX

Finn Wittrock's No. 1. Dandy, AHS: Freak Show

His first American Horror Story role and best American Horror Story role. Dandy was a sociopath and you could tell Wittrock had a great time sinking his teeth into the gig.

Mare Winningham, American Horror Story Coven

FX

Mare Winningham's No. 4. Alicia, AHS: Coven

Mare Winningham has played a lot of pretty awful people on AHS, but her worst one yet has got to be Kyle's sexually abusive mom.

Mare Winningham, American Horror Story Freak Show

FX

Mare Winningham's No. 3. Rita, AHS: Freak Show

Is Alicia worse than Pepper's sister Rita? They're both pretty awful.

American Horror Story: Cult, Mare Winningham

FX

Mare Winningham's No. 2. Sally Keffler, AHS: Cult

We would've loved to have spent five more episodes with Winningham's badass alt-right fighting, joint rolling Sally. Alas, Kai and his goons made sure that would never happen.

American Horror Story: Hotel, AHS

FX

Mare Winningham's No. 1. Ms. Evers, AHS: Hotel

Sure she had her problems, but with Ms. Evers, Winningham finally got more to do than be terrible.

Jamie Brewer, American Horror Story Freak Show

FX

Jamie Brewer's No. 3. Marjorie, AHS: Freak Show

Can we pretend the all that Neil Patrick Harris stuff didn't happen on Freak Show? Silver lining: We got Jamie Brewer back into the mix.

Jamie Brewer, American Horror Story Coven

FX

Jamie Brewer's No. 2. Nan, AHS: Coven

Admit it, you were so pissed when Nan was killed on Coven.

Jamie Brewer, American Horror Story Murder House

FX

Jamie Brewer's No. 1. Adelaide, AHS: Murder House

Addie was one of the few characters you can actually really feel for on AHS, despite her warnings of death and what not.

Gabourey Sidibe, American Horror Story, Freak Show

FX

Gabourey Sidibe's No. 2. Regina, AHS: Freak Show

Gabourey Sidibe had so little to do besides get killed by Dandy.

Gabourey Sidibe, American Horror Story Coven

Michele K. Short/FX

Gabourey Sidibe's No. 1. Queenie, AHS: Coven & Hotel

Yas, Queenie! So brash and so sassy, Queenie was the best. Who could forget her friendship with Kathy Bates' LaLaurie?

Zachary Quinto, American Horror Story Murder House

FX

Zachary Quinto's No. 2. Chad, AHS: Murder House

Zachary Quinto's controlling former owner of the Murder House wasn't anything to write home about.

Zachary Quinto, American Horror Story Asylum

FX

Zachary Quinto's No. 1. Dr. Thredson, AHS: Asylum

Creepy with a capitol C!

American Horror Story Roanoke

FX

Taissa Farmiga's No. 3. Sophie Green, AHS: Roanoke

When we heard that Taissa Farmiga was returning to AHS in her third role, we were thrilled. When she showed up as a truly stupid moderator of a My Roanoke Nightmare fan site, just to be brutally impaled and burned alive—well, we were considerably less thrilled.

Taissa Farmiga, American Horror Story Coven

FX

Taissa Farmiga's No. 2. Zoe, AHS: Coven

A little on the annoying side, Zoe's power of the killer vagina was the only thing that made her interesting.

Taissa Farmiga, American Horror Story Murder House

Ray Mickshaw/FX

Taissa Farmiga's No. 1. Violet, AHS: Murder House

Spunky and ghostly is just the way we like Taissa Farmiga.

Alexandra Breckenridge, American Horror Story Coven

FX

Alexandra Breckinridge's No. 2. Kaylee, AHS: Coven

A pyrotechnic witch, she was easily duped by and then killed by Hank. Meh.

Alexandra Breckenridge, American Horror Story Murder House

FX

Alexandra Breckinridge's No. 1. Moira, AHS: Murder House

Alexandra Breckenridge played the younger Frances Conroy who used this form to tempt and taunt men.

Lady Gaga, Chloe Sevigny, American Horror Story: Hotel

FX

Chloe Sevigny's No. 2. Alex, AHS: Hotel

Chloe Sevigny's character willingly became vampire(y) to be with her beloved son. Other than that, she was pretty boring.

Chloe Sevigny, American Horror Story Asylum

FX

Chloe Sevigny's No. 1. Shelley, AHS: Asylum

Sure this was a way smaller role, but you could tell she had one heck of a time playing the nymphomaniac who got experimented on by Dr. Arden

Dylan McDermott, American Horror Story Asylum

FX

Dylan McDermott's No. 2. Johnny, AHS: Asylum>/i>

Talk about mommy and daddy issues!

Dylan McDermott, American Horror Story Murder House

Ray Mickshaw/FX

Dylan McDermott's No. 1. Ben, AHS: Murder House

We went from loving to hating and wanting to do everything in between to Dylan McDermott's first character.

American Horror Story, Freak Show

FX

Denis O'Hare's No. 5. Stanley, AHS: Freak Show

The smarmiest character ever, his claim to fame was ... his big penis.

Did the right Sarah Paulson character come out on top? How about our choice for top Evan Peters role? Sound off in the comments below!

American Horror Story will return for its eighth installment on FX in 2018.

