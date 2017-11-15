Emma Stone Teases Jennifer Lawrence for Losing Easy A Role: "You Suck!"

Lawrence then shared with the women, "I auditioned for Easy A. I wanted it so bad."

In response, Stone teased her pal, telling her, "Well, guess what? (Laughter.) You didn't get it. You didn't get it because you suck!"

Larence's reply? "Outside!"

The two shared other BFF moments during the interview, like when Stone was asked about the "worst career advice" she's ever been given.

"Something I've said probably," Lawrence replied.

"Probably something that Jen told me," Stone joked. "I don't know. Probably advice I've given to myself."

Lawrence then came to Stone's defense and said her friend was "so hard on herself."