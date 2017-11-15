You're the Worst Ending After Season 5

"Stephen Falk has been an extraordinary creative partner to work with over the past four years, and it is in that spirit that we came to the mutual decision to end You're the Worst with its fifth season," Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement. "Stephen's singular vision for the series has been its guiding force from the start and our decision, while difficult, will allow the series to end on its own terms and in a way most satisfying to its devoted fans. We want to thank Stephen, the cast and the crew for everything they've done to make You're the Worst one of the best comedies on TV."

You're the Worst stars Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue, and earned praise for its realistic look at dating in L.A. and for its handling of mental health issues.

The show first debuted in late July 2014 on FX before moving over to FXX for its second season.