This Is Us Creator Defends Heartbreaking Kate Twist: "We're Trying to Capture Real Life"

Noooooo!
Anyone else still reeling after last night's emotional episode of This Is Us? (Warning, spoilers ahead for the Nov. 14 episode).
Not only did we witness Kevin (Justin Hartley, give him all the Emmys!) continue to spiral out of control, but in the final moment of the episode, we learned Kate (Chrissy Metz) lost her baby. How could This Is Us do this to Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan)...and us?!
After the episode aired, creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to address the response to the devastating reveal about Kate's pregnancy.
"RE: THAT ENDING (SPOILER): We didn't want it to happen to them," he wrote. "But we're trying to capture real life, and it happens. A lot."
NBC
Next week's episode, the second in the show's trilogy focusing on the Big Three, will be all about Kate, both in the present and in the past. (The third and final outing will center on Randall.)
"Next week is a difficult, ultimately life-affirming ep about love & family," Fogelman tweeted. "We hope you'll watch it & talk about it - not enough people do."
Chrissy Metz also took to Twitter to respond to fans upset over Kate and Toby's loss.
"It's devastating, I know, but
@ThisIsUsWriters take us on the journey of despair to express an important story line and situation we are often too afraid to discuss," she wrote.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)