This Is Us Creator Defends Heartbreaking Kate Twist: "We're Trying to Capture Real Life"

Noooooo!

Anyone else still reeling after last night's emotional episode of This Is Us? (Warning, spoilers ahead for the Nov. 14 episode).

Not only did we witness Kevin (Justin Hartley, give him all the Emmys!) continue to spiral out of control, but in the final moment of the episode, we learned Kate (Chrissy Metz) lost her baby. How could This Is Us do this to Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan)...and us?!

After the episode aired, creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to address the response to the devastating reveal about Kate's pregnancy.

"RE: THAT ENDING (SPOILER): We didn't want it to happen to them," he wrote. "But we're trying to capture real life, and it happens. A lot."