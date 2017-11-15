Sofia Richie Has Scott Disick on Her Phone Case

Sofia Richie may be Scott Disick's biggest fan.
During a night out with friend Lottie Moss in London on Tuesday, the 19-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie was spotted carrying an iPhone with a case bearing Scott's image. It shows him wearing a suit and holding a phone to his ear and also contains the words "Lord Disick bitch." Identical iPhone cases were sold on eBay last year for a minimum price of $19.95, not including shipping.
Sofia and Scott, 34, have been seeing each other for a few months. They first sparked romance rumors in May when they got flirty during a trip to Cannes. They have since been spotted looking cozy in Santa Barbara, Miami, Italy and most recently, a trip to Cabo.
Hewitt/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Hewitt/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
They have not commented on the nature of their relationship.
"They both have a lot of free time and are able to do whatever they want, and enjoy traveling and dining together," a source told E! News recently.
"From Scott's side, it's not serious. From Sofia's side it is," a source close to Sofia told E! News exclusively in mid-October. "She calls Scott her boyfriend and they spend as much time as they can together. Scott likes her company because she is mature for her age and doesn't party much. She has actually been really good for him."
In September, another source close to Sofia told E! News that the two "are inseparable right now and not leaving each other's side."
Last week, Sofia and Lionel talked to E! News' Sibley Scoles and the model said her dad has been "very nice," "very cool" and "very supportive" about her dating life.
Lionel then jokingly made a hand gesture and pretended to shoot himself.