Gal Gadot Doesn't Want to Play Wonder Woman Forever

Gal Gadot has become synonymous with Wonder Woman, but it looks like the actress doesn't want to play the superhero forever.

"It's not that all I want to do for the rest of my life is Wonder Woman," she told GQ. "Obviously no."

In fact, Wonder Woman is just the beginning for Gadot. Before becoming an actress, she won the Miss Israel pageant in 2004, completed two years of service in the Israeli Defense Forces, and attended a year of acting. Now, she's hoping to grow her craft even more.

"It's funny," Gadot told the magazine "'cause I feel like I'm just in my beginning. After ten years [of acting], now I'm starting."