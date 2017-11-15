Gal Gadot Doesn't Want to Play Wonder Woman Forever

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot by Cass Bird exclusively for GQ.

Gal Gadot has become synonymous with Wonder Woman, but it looks like the actress doesn't want to play the superhero forever.

"It's not that all I want to do for the rest of my life is Wonder Woman," she told GQ. "Obviously no." 

In fact, Wonder Woman is just the beginning for Gadot. Before becoming an actress, she won the Miss Israel pageant in 2004, completed two years of service in the Israeli Defense Forces, and attended a year of acting. Now, she's hoping to grow her craft even more.

"It's funny," Gadot told the magazine "'cause I feel like I'm just in my beginning. After ten years [of acting], now I'm starting."

Watch

Wonder Woman Sequel Moves Release Date

Gadot will be tied to the character for a little longer. The sequel to the 2017 Wonder Woman is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 1, 2019. GQ also named Gadot its "Wonder Woman of the Year" in its "Men of the Year" issue. But it looks like she's OK sticking with the superhero genre for a little longer. 

"As long as the story's good," she told the magazine, "every genre is legit."

Still, this is hardly a bad thing for the Diana Prince character. When asked if she thought she was the most famous woman in Israel who isn't currently running the country, the actress said, "Probably."

To read the Gadot's full interview, check out GQ.

