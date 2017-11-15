EXCLUSIVE!

Ready for Baby? WAGS L.A.'s Nicole Williams Reveals When She Plans to Get Pregnant With Her First Child

Is Nicole Williams ready to start a family?

E! News caught up with the WAGS L.A. star the other night at the NBCUniversal Cable Holiday party to find out when she and hubby Larry English plan to have their first child together.

"We've definitely talked about family, but we're just so busy right now that I can't really say I'm ready right this second," Nicole revealed. "So, I want to give it a year, focus on each other and our business. And, you know, eventually, I would say in the next year or two we'll be ready to settle down and start a family."

Since getting married back in May, Nicole says she and Larry are doing better than ever.

"Our bond is stronger," she said. "We've been together for six years. So I know we had a bond already, but being husband and wife and saying those vows and everything makes us so much closer."

Fans will get to see Nicole and Larry tie the know on the upcoming season finale of WAGS.

"It was beautiful. I mean there definitely was drama here and there, but what wedding doesn't have that?" co-star Olivia Pierson said of the big day. "I'm excited for everyone to see though, cause it really was so beautifully magical."

