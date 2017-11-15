A Celebrity Guide to the Best Boots & Booties This Season

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson Channels the Olsen Twins—Plus, Her Beauty Essentials

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Gigi and Bella Hadid's Most Stylish Sister Moments

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Stuart Weitzman, Embargo Until 8pm ET

Gigi Hadid x Stuart Weitzman: A First Look at the Model's Mules

ESC: Boots, Kaia Gerber

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

It's officially boots season.

As Taylor Swift would say: "Are you ready for it?" If not, no problem—tons of great styles are flooding the market right now. Unfortunately, choosing the right one to fit your personal tastes—and budget—is the hardest part.

While Kaia Gerber's Stuart Weitzman combat boots can take you anywhere this cold-weather season, it's a little out of our price range. And while Beyoncé's R13 platform steppers provide height, it comes with a sky-high price, too. Luckily, we rounded up pairs that look just as good as the celeb-tested designer brand with a cost you can actually afford.

Photos

White Boots Are the New Black Boots for Fall

You may even want to pick up a few more pairs, considering this year's It boots have a very diverse range. Expect bold colors, like Mila Kunis' patent leather thigh-highs or Gina Rodriguez suede olive-green iterations. Embellishment is also a big trend this season, as seen on Kate Bosworth's shimmering pair. When in doubt, a simple black pair of black booties, à la Chrissy Teigen's, is multi-functional.

For more celeb inspiration at a reasonable price point, keep scrolling.

ESC: Boots, Taylor Swift

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Taylor Swift

Exact Pair: Stuart Weitzman Alllegs Velvet Over-the-Knee Boot ($798)

ESC: Fall Boots

Nasty Gal

Strike it Rich Over-the-Knee Boot, $80

ESC: Fall Boots

American Glamour Badgley Mischka

Addison Over the Knee Boot, $99.99

Article continues below

ESC: Boots, Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyonce

Exact Pair: R13 Leather Double Stack Boots ($1,495)

ESC: Fall Boots

Forever 21

Floral Platform Chelsea Boots, $39.90

ESC: Fall Boots

Sam Edelman

Azra Platform Ankle Bootie, $150

Article continues below

ESC: Boots, Hailey Baldwin

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin

Exact Pair: Kenneth Cole New York Alyssa Leather Boot ($250)

ESC: Fall Boots

Free People

Marilyn Kitten Heel Bootie, $128

ESC: Fall Boots

Steve Madden

Gaze, Was $99.95, Now $69.98

Article continues below

ESC: Selena Gomez, Boots

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Selena Gomez

Exact Pair: Stuart Weitzman The Rugged Bootie ($595)

ESC: Fall Boots

Splendid

Rosa Lace Up Bootie, $168

ESC: Fall Boots

Jeffrey Campbell

Legion Lace Up High Heel Booties, $165

Article continues below

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Boots

Mr.Canon/Splash News

Kendall Jenner

Exact Pair: Saint Laurent Niki 105 Thigh-High Boot With All-Over Embroidered White Crystals, $10,000

ESC: Fall Boots

Jessica Simpson

Layzer Slouchy Rhinestone Boots, $169

ESC: Fall Boots

Steve Madden

Crushing Embellished Boot, $299.99

Article continues below

ESC: Boots, Kaia Gerber

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Kaia Gerber

Exact Pair: Stuart Weitzman The Metermaid Boot ($585)

ESC: Fall Boots

Dirty Laundry

Shout Out Combat Boot, $54.99

ESC: Fall Boots

Aldo

Montbray, Was $99.99, Now $49.99

Article continues below

ESC: Boots, Chrissy Tiegen

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen

Exact Pair: The Row Fara Leather Combat Boots ($1,390)

ESC: Fall Boots

Target

Women's Violet Croc Combat Boots - Who What Wear, $44.99

ESC: Fall Boots

BP.

Shayne Bootie, $99.95

Article continues below

ESC: Boots, Gina Rodriguez

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gina Rodriguez

Exact Pair: Dear Frances Elle Knee Boots, Olive ($795)

ESC: Green Suede Boots

American Eagle Outfitters

AEO Tie Over-the-Knee Boot, Was $69.95, Now $52.46

ESC: Green Suede Boots

Indigo Rd.

Womens Leena2 Almond Toe Over Knee Fashion Boots, Was, $99.00, Now $47.69

Article continues below

ESC: Karlie Kloss

Splash News

Karlie Kloss

Exact Pair: Timberland Linden Woods Bootie ($119.99)

ESC: Fall Boots

Kohl's

SONOMA Goods for Life™ Claudia Women's Ankle Boots, Was $79.99, Now $39.99

ESC: Fall Boots

Uggs

Canoe Suede Sneakers, $55

Article continues below

ESC: Boots, Emily Ratajkowski

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Emily Ratajkowski

Exact Pair: Ash Chelsea Black Patent Boot ($290)

ESC: Black Ankle Boots

Asos

ELABY Leather Patent Heeled Ankle Boots, $108.00

ESC: Black Ankle Boots

Free People

Vegan Nappa Boot, $148

Article continues below

ESC: Boots, Mila Kunis

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mila Kunis

Exact Pair: Fendi Rockoko Over the Knee Boot ($1,350)

ESC: Fall Boots

Qupid

Milia Over The Knee Boot, Was $80, Now $59.99 

ESC: Fall Boots

INC International Concepts

Zalia Pointed Toe Over-the-Knee Boots, Created for Macy's, $149.50

Article continues below

ESC: Boots, Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

Blake Lively

Exact Pair: Christian Louboutin Fishnut ($1,295)

ESC: Flower Boots

Shein

Flower Pattern Over Knee Heeled Boots, $53.00

ESC: Fall Boots

Sam Edelman

Vena Heeled Over-the-Knee Boots, $225

Article continues below

ESC: Boots, Kate Bosworth

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kate Bosworth

Exact Pair: Roger Vivier Ross Strass Velvet Bootie ($5,100)

ESC: Black Boots

Miss KG

Seren Military Boots, $125.00

ESC: Black Boots

Missguided

Black Embellished Back Ankle Boots, Was $60.00, Now $31.00

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE: 4 Unconventional Ways Celebs Are Wearing Coats

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Kaia Gerber , Beyoncé , Chrissy Teigen , Mila Kunis , Gina Rodriguez , Kate Bosworth , Kendall Jenner , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , VG , Shopping , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.