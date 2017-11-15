A Celebrity Guide to the Best Boots & Booties This Season

It's officially boots season.

As Taylor Swift would say: "Are you ready for it?" If not, no problem—tons of great styles are flooding the market right now. Unfortunately, choosing the right one to fit your personal tastes—and budget—is the hardest part.

While Kaia Gerber's Stuart Weitzman combat boots can take you anywhere this cold-weather season, it's a little out of our price range. And while Beyoncé's R13 platform steppers provide height, it comes with a sky-high price, too. Luckily, we rounded up pairs that look just as good as the celeb-tested designer brand with a cost you can actually afford.