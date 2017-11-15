Ed Westwick Accused of Sexual Assault by a Third Woman

A third woman, Rachel Eck, has made new sexual assault allegations against actor Ed Westwick. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rachel said they met at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood the night before the 2014 Oscars. At the time, she alleged, Ed tried to kiss her, "or kind of push me up against the wall." As the night wore on, she said, "It got worse and he got more handsy."

In light of Rachel's claims, E! News has reached out to Ed's rep for comment. The actor has not responded on any of his social media platforms, as he previously did with the first two accusers.

After Ed allegedly got more physical, Rachel alleged that the actor "pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me." Terrified, she recalled, "I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left."