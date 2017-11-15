Witness the Moment Grey Sloan Memorial Gets Hit With a Cyber Attack in This Grey's Anatomy Fall Finale Sneak Peek

Shootings. Explosions. Ghost sex.
The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial have faced down their fair share of emergencies ever since Meredith Grey stepped foot in what was one known as Seattle Grace Hospital, but during this week's fall finale of Grey's Anatomy, they'll be confronted with an dire emergency that wouldn't have even been something to consider 14 years ago.
In this sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) are going about their daily routine, trying to access patient records in the Grey Sloan computer system, when the unthinkable happens and the hospital falls victim to a cyber attack, with their entire network chillingly held hostage by the hackers. Technology—gotta love it, right?!
ABC
"When you remodeled the hospital, the computer systems were all networked, so these malfunctions might be related," IT guy Tim tells Bailey after notifying her that the cardiac monitors are malfunctioning, as well. And that's when the hackers make themselves known with a truly creepy message about their plan to essentially hold the hospital hostage. It's gonna be a long day for poor Tim!
As Grey Sloan's technology fails them and the FBI heads in to figure out what the heck is going on, Bailey will have to rise to the occasion as she attempts to keep the peace while chaos erupts and the doctors will be forced to get creative in their methods as they treat their patients.
Grey's Anatomy's fall finale airs Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.