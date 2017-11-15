Elon Musk Talks Amber Heard Split: "I Was Really in Love"

The interview took place on the same week Musk and Heard's split was made public and a week after he attended the Tesla vehicle Model 3 launch event in late July.

"I've been in severe emotional pain for the last few weeks," he said. "Severe. It took every ounce of will to be able to do the Model 3 event and not look like the most depressed guy around. For most of that day, I was morbid. And then I had to psych myself up: drink a couple of Red Bulls, hang out with positive people and then, like, tell myself: 'I have all these people depending on me. All right, do it!'"

Musk talked about relationships in general, saying, "If I'm not in love, if I'm not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy," he said, later adding, "I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me."

"When I was a child, there's one thing I said," Musk continued. "'I never want to be alone.' That's what I would say...I don't want to be alone."

Musk asked Strauss, "Is there anybody you think I should date?"

"It's so hard for me to even meet people," Musk said. "I'm looking for a long-term relationship. I'm not looking for a one-night stand. I'm looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing."