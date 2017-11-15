Larry David's "Mean Tweets" Outtakes Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Larry David is usually the one making people laugh. But on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Curb Your Enthusiasm writer struggled to keep it together as he read a series of mean tweets about the late-night talk-show host.

The "mean tweets" segment is a regular sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live in which celebrities read nasty social media comments about themselves out loud. In honor of Jimmy Kimmel's 50th birthday on Monday, several celebrities read a string of mean tweets about the host, including David.

But David enjoyed the exercise a little too much. In fact, Kimmel said David cracked up so many times while filming the segment that the show could only air a few of his clips. As a result, Kimmel decided to go back and watch a few of his outtakes.

Watch the video to see David lose it at Kimmel's expense.

The Seinfeld writer wasn't the only one recruited to read the mean tweets. Ray Romano, Michael Keaton, Halle Berry, Kristen Bell, Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer and more also read hurtful comments about the host. Kim Kardashian West even read a mean tweet written by her husband Kanye West.

To see the full video—including the clip of David the show decide to air—watch the video.

In addition to these celebrity cameos, George Clooney, Adam Sandler and James Taylor paid tribute to the host on his birthday.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST on ABC.

