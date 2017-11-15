Grey's Anatomy's Debbie Allen Has All the Scoop in Bonus Episode of Post-Op

Catherine Avery in the house!

The 300th episode of Grey's Anatomy my have come and gone, but the Grey's Anatomy web series celebrating the milestone isn't over just yet. E! News has a preview of today's bonus episode of Post-Op, featuring none other than director Debbie Allen (who also just happens to be a star and executive producer of Grey's). 

In the clip above, Allen shares how she came to be involved with the show (Shonda Rhimes' daughter trained at her dance studio) and which of her episodes is her favorite (it involves a very awkward dinner scene). 

Photos

Everything We Know About the Grey's Anatomy Spinoff

Stay tuned for the full episode to get some inside information on what it was like to direct last week's insanely emotional "love letter to the fans," and some scoop on what's to come in this week's midseason finale, in which a hacker causes the hospital's computer systems to go down.

Apparently, there's a cliffhanger involved, which is always fun/terrifying on Grey's

The full bonus episode of Post-Op can be found on ABC.com and the ABC app at 10 a.m. PT, and Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

