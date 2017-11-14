Taylor Swift and Her Squad Surprise Shoppers During Target Trip

Red alert! Red alert! There's been a Taylor Swift sighting on Aisle 5.

One day after the Grammy winner delivered a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer headed to Nashville and participated in an album ritual.

"We always have this tradition of going to Target to buy the album," Taylor shared on Instagram Stories. "We're gonna go get some magazines. We're going to Target."

Along for this special trip were a few squad members including Clare, Eliotte, Mel and Kamilah. And for those who aren't die-hard Swifties, these talented ladies are just some of her backup singers and dancers.

So what went down during tonight's surprise visit to Nashville's White Bridge Target? Like so many shoppers know, the variety of items almost got Taylor distracted.