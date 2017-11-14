Taylor Swift and Her Squad Surprise Shoppers During Target Trip

Red alert! Red alert! There's been a Taylor Swift sighting on Aisle 5.
One day after the Grammy winner delivered a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer headed to Nashville and participated in an album ritual.
"We always have this tradition of going to Target to buy the album," Taylor shared on Instagram Stories. "We're gonna go get some magazines. We're going to Target."
Along for this special trip were a few squad members including Clare, Eliotte, Mel and Kamilah. And for those who aren't die-hard Swifties, these talented ladies are just some of her backup singers and dancers.
So what went down during tonight's surprise visit to Nashville's White Bridge Target? Like so many shoppers know, the variety of items almost got Taylor distracted.
"I just wanted everyone to be updated that we already started stalking Christmas stuff," she joked before discovering her CDs. "It's wrapped in shiny plastic!"
Once she received her items, Taylor took time to meet with employees and shoppers who were surprised for all the right reasons.
From young fans to loyal followers—we see you dude who got a meet-and-greet during Taylor's Fearless tour—many shoppers experienced a night they'll never forget.
As for Taylor, she continues to celebrate the success of her latest album that recently sold more than one million copies.
And before you know it, the "Gorgeous" singer will be hitting the road to perform her biggest hits. In addition to performing at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour in Los Angeles and New York City next month, Taylor recently announced dates for the North American leg of her reputation tour.
Beginning May 8, 2018, Taylor will take center stage at stadiums across the country. Find out how you can get tickets by visiting her website now.
